Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.