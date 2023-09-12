iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

