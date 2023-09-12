JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,839,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 344,170 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 93,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPHY opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

