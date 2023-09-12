Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
