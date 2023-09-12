Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Acquires 10,309 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 357,270 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

