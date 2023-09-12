DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

DD opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

