Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $302.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.28 and a 200-day moving average of $287.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

