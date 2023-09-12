Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

