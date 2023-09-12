Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $77.91 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 6.4% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.