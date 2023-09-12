Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $16.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 183,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,536,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

