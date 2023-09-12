Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 3.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISCG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

ISCG opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

