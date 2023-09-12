Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 93,541 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

