Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.
3M Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
