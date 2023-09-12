Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 293.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 473,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 353,372 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,519,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

