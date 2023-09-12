BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 1.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 189.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 357.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 423.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.79.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

