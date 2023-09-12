JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.7% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after buying an additional 481,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

