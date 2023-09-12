Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

