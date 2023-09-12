Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

