iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

