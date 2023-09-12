Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 101,927 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,927 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 1.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 531,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.