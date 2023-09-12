Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,172 shares during the period. AudioEye accounts for about 1.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.18% of AudioEye worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.08.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.49%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

