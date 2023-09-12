Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

KFS opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $230.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.32. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter.

KFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,487,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $151,519.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,492,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,487,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,413 shares of company stock valued at $20,314 and have sold 48,972 shares valued at $428,983. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

