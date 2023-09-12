Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 429,477 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,477 shares during the quarter. Mister Car Wash comprises approximately 1.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.86% of Mister Car Wash worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,180,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,409 shares of company stock worth $10,117,122. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

