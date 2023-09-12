Greenhouse Funds LLLP Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.62% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chegg by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 91.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of CHGG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

