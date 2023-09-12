Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,044 shares during the period. BILL accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.26% of BILL worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in BILL by 15.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 118,273 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,332 shares of company stock worth $11,210,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $175.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

