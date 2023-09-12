699,679 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 699,679 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,000. RingCentral makes up about 1.8% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 319,002 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in RingCentral by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,050.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,845 shares of company stock worth $4,799,450. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Shares of RNG opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

