Vow Price Tops $0.46 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $178.82 million and $230,115.83 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

