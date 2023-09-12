Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.31 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $140,350.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,077.45 or 0.99894001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00725935 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $146,596.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

