Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.11 billion and $1.69 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $201.31 or 0.00771170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 197.82792245 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,636,889.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

