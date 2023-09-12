Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,079,920. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

