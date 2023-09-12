Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,803,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,899,000 after buying an additional 688,468 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,698,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

