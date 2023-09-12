Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Geron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of GERN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 38,007.78% and a negative return on equity of 84.19%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

