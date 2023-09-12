Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLYS. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,440,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,618,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,047,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,072.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,185 in the last 90 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

