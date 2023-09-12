Georgetown University Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Georgetown University increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 1.7% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on KDP. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
