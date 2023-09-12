Georgetown University Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Georgetown University increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 1.7% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.