Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Position Increased by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises 8.8% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Read Our Latest Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.