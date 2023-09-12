GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Buys 95,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 863.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 5.5% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

