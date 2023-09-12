Georgetown University Purchases New Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 694.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,790,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,418 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,907,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

