The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:GGT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.
In other The Gabelli Multimedia Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $41,407.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,141,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
