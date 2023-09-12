The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:GGT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

In other The Gabelli Multimedia Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $41,407.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,141,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.