Georgetown University Purchases 418 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Georgetown University raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 6.1% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.