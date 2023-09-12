Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715 over the last 90 days. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of WHD opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

