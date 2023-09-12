Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Paragon 28 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 840,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Paragon 28 by 365.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $260,762,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 7.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In related news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

