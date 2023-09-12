Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,505,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 656,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

