50,000 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Bought by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up 2.8% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLL. B. Riley decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 2.5 %

PLL stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $868.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

