GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. Teekay Tankers accounts for approximately 4.1% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,057 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $8,707,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE TNK opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

