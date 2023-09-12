Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 202,902 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,083 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

