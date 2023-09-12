Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 364 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

