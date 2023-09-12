Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,238 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.