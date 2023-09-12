Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 41,419 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,419 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,654,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after buying an additional 299,948 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,335,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,317,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

