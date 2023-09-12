Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

