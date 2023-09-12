Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $259.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

